AM Joy 07/23/17

Ron Perlman talks Trump speech patterns

Joy Reid is joined by actor and author Ron Perlman, and Columbia University professor of linguistics John McWhorter, on the bombshell statements and run-on sentences from Donald Trump’s recent New York Times interview. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders says his wife did nothing wrong. What's this about?
Are Trump's speech patterns effective?
3 hours 22 min ago
Inside the White House communications shakeup
Rev. Al: Why so much police misconduct?
5 hours 21 min ago
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
1 day 3 hours ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
1 day 53 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL