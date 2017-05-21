AM Joy 05/21/17

Roger Ailes’ legacy from Nixon to FOX

Joan Walsh of The Nation tells Joy Reid that Roger Ailes created the political divide he then exploited at FOX News as a young, political consultant. Watch Joy’s panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

