AM Joy 08/12/17

Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’

Joy Reid and her guests discuss the clashing of protesters at the white nationalist march in Charlottesville, and the influence of conservative media outlets on the rise of ‘Alt-Right’ groups. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White nationalist rally turns violent in Charlottesville
5 hours 19 min ago
'Vile Bigotry': Trump, politicians condemn Virginia rally
Pastor pulled to safety at Charlottesville white nationalist march
5 hours 24 min ago
Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’
4 hours 40 min ago
Trump aide Omarosa cases uproar at black journalists convention
Trump to Guam: 'We're with you 1000%'
Rare look at books may explain Trump's fear
European leaders: Trump is 'obsessed with Obama'
Bush lawyer: Gorka should be fired for Tillerson comments
Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL