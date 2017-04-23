AM Joy 04/23/17
Report: FOX boss made black workers arm wrestle for whites
New York magazine editor Gabriel Sherman tells Joy Reid that a group of African-American FOX employees have filed suit alleging they were made to arm wrestle for the amusement of white coworkers. Her panel joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
