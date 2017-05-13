AM Joy 05/13/17

Rep. Lieu: Firing of Comey is obstruction of justice

Congressman Ted Lieu of California explains to Joy Reid why he believes the Trump administration has a ‘lack of respect for the rule of law.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rocky week puts pressure on White House press team
Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
17 hours 30 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Firing of Comey is obstruction of justice
4 hours 13 min ago
Fmr. special agent: FBI on an island in Trump admin.
5 hours 21 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump 'close to interfering' in criminal inquiry
5 hours 55 min ago
Warren on Trump, Republicans: I wish they would do their jobs
Tur: Trump admin's message can mutate daily
U.S. attorney scores settlement in Russia case
Sessions orders toughest prosecution for drug offenses
Trump: Go back to ‘goddamned steam’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL