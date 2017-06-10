AM Joy 06/10/17

Rep. Ellison: Trump is ‘chief cheerleader’ of intolerance

Rep. Keith Ellison joins Joy Reid to decry Saturday’s anti-Muslim marches, linking the president’s rhetoric to the increase in bias incidents since Trump began dominating the conservative landscape. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
7 hours 19 min ago
Is Trump showing enough concern about Russia?
15 hours 58 min ago
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'
16 hours 17 min ago
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
17 hours 28 min ago
Trump lawyer bullying Comey could backfire
17 hours 34 min ago
White House staff knows 'this is not going well'
Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL