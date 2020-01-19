Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealing her struggle with alopecia is helping to break down the stigma surrounding hair loss and inspiring countless people across America. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Joy Reid on this special edition of Who Won the Week, telling Joy Reid, ‘Hair is political. So far as who won the week it's the millions... that are living daily with the trauma and stigma or hair loss.’ Rep. Pressley also discusses Elizabeth Warren, the 2020 presidential race, whether it’s important to have a woman president, identity politics, and more.