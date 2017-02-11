AM Joy 02/11/17

Reactions to ICE raids

The mayor of Los Angeles joins Joy Reid to discuss the growing threats of deportations nationwide. She is also joined by Constitutional law expert Vince Warren on what’s next for Trump’s travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
19 hours 7 min ago
Trump threatens to defund California
5 hours 21 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
18 hours 36 min ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
19 hours 23 min ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
3 hours 44 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?
Rep. Rush: 'Trump, bring your rump' to Chicago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL