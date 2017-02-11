02/11/17

Reactions to ICE raids

The mayor of Los Angeles joins Joy Reid to discuss the growing threats of deportations nationwide. She is also joined by Constitutional expert Vince Warren on what’s next for Donald Trump’s travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

