A new network of progressive, mostly-women donors is rejecting the idea that Democrats’ only path back to the White House is through the white, working class voters of the Rust Belt. Instead, the group Way to Win is focusing on increasing turnout among voters of color and other Democratic-leaning voting blocks in what they call foundational states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and more. Tory Gavito, co-founder and president of Way to Win, joins Joy Reid to discuss.