AM Joy 11/12/17
President Duterte and Trump Meet during Asia Tour
Trump visits the Philippines on the final stop of his Asia tour and meets President Rodrigo Duterte, who is surrounded by speculation of human rights abuses. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump meets controversial Philippines...
Will Roy Moore’s misconduct allegations...
Roy Moore: Allegations 'Completely false...
Dan Rather on the impact of Trump's...
Democrats win big in key state races
Lawrence O'Donnell and Joy Reid Talk Roy...
Billionaire Mercer helped fund Trump...
What the Donna Brazile book controversy...
Was Flynn offered millions for removal of...
Trump on high-stakes trip to Asia as Flynn...
Focus grows on Flynn and Sessions as...
EXCLUSIVE: Mueller Has Enough Evidence to...
Bishop Barber challenges evangelicals’...
Meet the filmmakers behind riveting ‘Get...
Chris Matthews on his new book remembering...
Did Republicans ignore the Russia scandal?
Hunt for Clinton emails, the Trump...
Will Trump attempt to fire special...
Republican Ed Gillespie’s Trumpian tactics...
Maxine Waters seeks to ‘encourage...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Two more GOP Senators fully denounce Roy...
Veterans Day tribute to Medal of Honor...
Where will the excuses end for the GOP?
Lawrence on Moore: "I don't recall" is not...
New details on Robert Mueller's...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senate must take a...
Trump playing dangerous game with North Korea
North Korea bring battlefront to cyberspace
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'
South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war
Trump belligerence keeps South Korea on edge
Sources: Mueller Investigating Possible...
Outgoing Senator looking into presidential...
New details on fmr. Trump bodyguard...
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
Ex-GOP Rep. Jolly: Judge Roy Moore owes us...
Roy Moore remains silent after allegations...
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Politics
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia...
Trump calls NYTimes reporter to say he's...
Schiff ends Trump Russia collusion question
Report: Mueller team plans to question...
Mueller's team questions Trump campaign...
Ex-US attorney: 'Absolutely incredible'...
Lawrence: Mueller gets his 1st 'guilty'...
Trump-Russia indictments show Mueller is ...
Guilty plea & two indictments from Mueller...
Mueller follows money to Trump camp charges
Carter Page reacts to indictments,...
Chris Hayes explains the Mueller...
Morning Joe
Some in GOP stop short of condemning Moore
Reza Aslan: We need to not see God as...
I support the president but not blindly:...
Organization puts support behind vets...
Speaking to NYT, Bannon calls collusion a...
Mueller looks into Flynn's role in alleged...
Sometimes Mike Pence, Joe Biden chat on...
Joe weighs in on elections: US politics...
Elections the fruit of 'a year of...
Robert Reich: Citizen activism is giving...
Two senators from both sides find common...
Democrats must get out into the community:...
Joe: I don't understand why Paul Ryan won...
I would like to see pride from Trump: fmr....
Woman unseats incumbent who mocked women's...
GOP brushes off wins, but Trump cause of ...
Health care CEO on what happens if CSRs...
Former TV anchor claims stunning win in...
Pete Souza releases 'intimate' look at...
Americans sent a message to Congress: Sen....
Rachel Maddow
Trump belligerence keeps South Korea on edge
South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war
North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
North Korea bring battlefront to cyberspace
Trump playing dangerous game with North Korea
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Moore scandal adds to Alabama political woes
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Democratic wave brings new faces to politics
US prosecutors subpoena former Trump advisor
Trump sends Pompeo to meet conspiracy...
Pompeo could use CIA against Mueller
Virginia Democrats celebrate big win
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base
Lawrence and Rachel Maddow on historic...
Trump fails to act on mental illness concerns
Upheaval in Saudi Arabia could mark new era