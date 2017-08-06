AM Joy 08/06/17

Poll: Trump approval at 33%

The Russia probe and various scandals appear to be eroding Donald Trump’s approval, even among his loyal base. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats don’t have a Pelosi problem
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
1 day 5 hours ago
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
1 day 22 hours ago
Is Trump's base having doubts?
1 day 36 min ago
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
GOP inactivity could mean disaster for Trump
Can Trump take credit for economic growth?
Trump supporters call Russia story a hoax

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL