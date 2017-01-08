AM Joy 01/08/17

Planned Parenthood at risk amid ACA repeal threat

President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards leads a panel of journalists and experts discussing the tremendous negative impact on women’s health the GOP’s promise to defund Planned Parenthood will likely have, in addition to the costs of repealing Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
5 hours 41 min ago
Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
1 day 16 hours ago
Graham and McCain urge Trump to sanction Russia
Defense Sec.: We haven't done enough for vets with PTSD
Investigating Trump's alleged mob ties
1 day 3 hours ago
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
Trump picks Dan Coats as director of national intelligence
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts at inauguration
How Obama forged his own subtle path on race
Who's going to pay for the wall? You are

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL