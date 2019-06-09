At the Capitol Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday a loud noise and rumors of shots fired sent people running in a panic, with later police confirming that there were neither shots fired, nor an active threat, although one person was arrested for possessing a handgun. Brandon Wolf, a grand marshal of the Capitol Pride Parade and Pulse nightclub shooting survivor, joins Joy Reid to discuss the escalating fears of the LGBTQ community in the current climate.