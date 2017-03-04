AM Joy 03/04/17

One on one with Rep. Maxine Waters

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has become for many the physical embodiment of the resistance to Donald Trump in Congress. Watch her informative, inspiring conversation with Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

