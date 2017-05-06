AM Joy 05/06/17

Obama and Clinton are back!

Can they save a divided party? Joy Reid and her panel get into a heated debate over Barack Obama’s speaking fees, and Hillary Clinton coming out of the woods to start a Super PAC. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Nance: Was Flynn recruited by foreign powers?
4 hours 16 min ago
Joy: Did the House GOP read the health care bill?
4 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: Trump neglects to fill key defense roles
17 hours 20 min ago
Trump team asked Obama admin. for help with Flynn: report
15 hours 50 min ago
Dems on offense over GOP health care bill
17 hours 16 sec ago
Cyber attack hits French presidential candidate Macron
Rep. Maloney: Trumpcare an 'assault' on working people
Trump resistance sees record fundraising post-AHCA vote
Senate cmte. wants Russia answers from Trump aides
Trump's empty promises on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL