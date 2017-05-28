AM Joy 05/28/17

No, Kushner didn’t seek a legitimate back channel

Joy Reid makes it clear: what people are comparing to Obama facilitating the Iran nuclear deal in no way resembles Jared Kushner’s alleged attempt to communicate with Russia outside the purview of our government. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

