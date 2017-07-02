AM Joy 07/02/17

New documentary chronicles Roger Stone

Joy Reid talks to the filmmakers who followed Roger Stone for five years for "Get Roger Stone," a new documentary about the man who helped create the 45th President of the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
6 hours 8 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
5 hours 1 min ago
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill
6 hours 54 min ago
Rep.: Trump will "get played" by Putin at G20
3 hours 29 min ago
Campaign seeks to rebrand Pepe the Frog
What would happen if health care is repealed and delayed?
Here’s how the wealthy gain from GOP health care bill
McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL