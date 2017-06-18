AM Joy 06/18/17

New book satires president as entitled prince

Joy Reid interviews award-winning author Howard Jacobson on his new satirical work about Donald Trump – with an unusual name – that makes a major statement about our times. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump being investigated — or not?
7 hours 8 min ago
Trump attorney: The president is not under investigation
Former rep.: Trump tweets are like Nixon tapes
4 hours 25 min ago
Are more Russian election hacks on the horizon?
6 hours 50 min ago
Sen. Rubio calls for "full and thorough" Russia investigation
Voter suppression accusations against GOP persist
Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL