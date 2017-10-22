AM Joy 10/22/17

Nancy Pelosi on Gen. Kelly, Rep. Wilson and Niger

Madam Leader Nancy Pelosi discusses Gen. Kelly’s sharp statements about Rep. Frederica Wilson, and Donald Trump, who she tells Joy Reid might be distracting Americans from the GOP tax plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
1 hour 31 min ago
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
1 hour 3 min ago
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Schumer: All 48 Democrats support health care deal
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released
Why are U.S. drug prices so high?
Carlson: Sex assault enablers must turn into allies
Astronaut Scott Kelly's stellar year in outer space
Who are Russian trolls and what do they want with us?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL