AM Joy 06/18/17

More Russian election hacks on the horizon?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss the wide scope of Russian-backed cyber-attacks that occurred at the local level in recent U.S. elections, and how these municipalities don’t have the resources to fight back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

