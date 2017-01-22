01/22/17

Michael Moore on resisting Trump and Women's March

Filmmaker Michael Moore joined Joy Reid on his speech at the Women’s March, urging everyone to call their members of Congress on Monday to resist the actions of the Trump administration, starting with the nomination of Betsy DeVos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

