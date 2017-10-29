AM Joy 10/29/17

Mayor of San Juan: Cancel $300 million Whitefish Energy contract

As Puerto Rico recovers, its governor and the mayor of San Juan call for the cancellation of Whitefish Energy’s $300 million power grid contract. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the controversy over how it was awarded. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

