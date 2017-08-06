AM Joy 08/06/17

Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president

Rep. Maxine Waters and Joy Reid discuss the White House leaks, Mike Pence, GOP loyalty to Trump, and what could be the road to impeachment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats don’t have a Pelosi problem
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
1 day 5 hours ago
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
1 day 22 hours ago
Is Trump's base having doubts?
1 day 35 min ago
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
GOP inactivity could mean disaster for Trump
Can Trump take credit for economic growth?
Trump supporters call Russia story a hoax

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL