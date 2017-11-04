AM Joy 11/04/17

Liberty University: Barber on banning of anti-Trump pastor

Bishop Dr. William Barber questions why Liberty University banned anti-Trump pastor Jonathan Martin, critiquing the evangelical community that supports Donald Trump despite his policies harming the vulnerable. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

