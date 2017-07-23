AM Joy 07/23/17

Lee calls Ryan ‘autocratic’ over war authorization amendment...

Rep. Barbara Lee joins Joy Reid to discuss how she believes Speaker Ryan stripped an AUMF repeal, meant to scale back a president’s power to use military force, from a defense spending bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders says his wife did nothing wrong. What's this about?
Are Trump's speech patterns effective?
4 hours 10 min ago
Inside the White House communications shakeup
Rev. Al: Why so much police misconduct?
6 hours 9 min ago
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
1 day 4 hours ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
1 day 1 hour ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL