AM Joy 05/21/17

Lawrence O’Donnell and Joy Reid talk Trump

What will it take for Republicans to stand up to Donald Trump? And can the Democrats fight back without any clear leader? Joy Reid and Lawrence O’Donnell, host of The Last Word on MSNBC, discuss this and more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tells Muslim leaders: 'Drive out' terrorists
Will Trump's speech sway a reluctant ally?
7 hours 11 min ago
Why there's buzz about Melania Trump not wearing headscarf
Melhem: Trump lacks "intellectual heft" to reset diplomacy
7 hours 21 min ago
Rev. Al: Don't let people distract us from real challenges
5 hours 35 min ago
North Korea launches medium-range missile: White House
Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
U.S.-Saudi Arabia sign immediate $110B arms deal
Sen. Durbin: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Trump
Rep. Lieu: Trump's federal crime 'staring us in the face'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL