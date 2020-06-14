Karens--the internet nickname for white women who call the police on people of color for no reason--and black fears of police encounters, no matter how seemingly innocuous they begin, are discussed by MSNBC analyst Jonathan Capehart. He gives an explainer to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin in for Joy Reid, ‘For all those who are trying to understand whether this is a real thing, or if African-Americans are overreacting in terms of the impact of watching all these videos, and seeing the news about black people being killed by police.’