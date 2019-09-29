Kamala Harris on Barr, Trump-Ukraine scandal and impeachment19:36
Sen. Kamala Harris of California gained widespread plaudits for her insightful questioning of Attorney General William Barr regarding Donald Trump possibly ordering that his opponents be investigated, something new reporting suggests occurred during his recent dealings with Ukraine. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris joins AM JOY on MSNBC to discuss this and more. Then, Joy Reid and her panel discuss their interview.