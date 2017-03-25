AM Joy 03/25/17

Joy’s one-on-one with Frank Rich

Executive Producer of “Veep” and Writer-at-Large for New York Magazine, Frank Rich, joins Joy Reid to discuss the Democrats’ pursuit of the white working class and how Donald Trump won that vote in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

