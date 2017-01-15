AM Joy 01/15/17

Jennifer Holliday no longer singing at Trump's inauguration

The legendary Broadway star tells Joy Reid how she came to be among the artists originally slated to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, and what made her ultimately cancel her appearance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Lewis: I would not invite Trump to Selma
Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
1 day 17 hours ago
Priebus: White House press access 'hasn't been determined'
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
1 day 6 hours ago
Should Comey stay or go?
1 day 5 hours ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments
Flynn spoke to Russian amb. on day of U.S. retaliation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL