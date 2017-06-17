AM Joy 06/17/17

Jared Kushner’s finances examined in Russia probe

As Jared Kushner’s business dealings come under scrutiny, Joy Reid and her panel discuss whether the emoluments clause of the Constitution will be upheld by government authorities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Lawrence: Trump's tweets are destroying his presidency
16 hours 24 min ago
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
17 hours 28 min ago
CIA Dir. Pompeo ducks query from Senate committee
17 hours 11 min ago
Are world leaders trolling Donald Trump?
14 hours 51 min ago
Feinstein: Trump doesn't seem to think law applies to him
Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL