AM Joy 05/13/17

Is a ‘cancer growing’ on Trump presidency?

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean tells Joy Reid whether he believes we are at the ‘cancer on the presidency stage’ regarding Trump firing Comey, which is how Dean described Nixon’s situation in his famous Watergate testimony. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

