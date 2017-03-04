AM Joy 03/04/17

Immigrants fear crackdown under Trump

Donald Trump’s recent immigration initiatives appear to put all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States at risk. Journalists Jose Antonio Vargas and Maria Hinojosa join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

