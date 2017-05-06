AM Joy 05/06/17

Hypocrisy of conservatives upset about Colbert

A panel of comedians joins Joy Reid in support of Stephen Colbert, reminding us that truth-telling comics are necessary to prevent society from normalizing Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Nance: Was Flynn recruited by foreign powers?
4 hours 33 min ago
Can Obama and Clinton save a divided party?
3 hours 52 min ago
Joy: Did the House GOP read the health care bill?
5 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: Trump neglects to fill key defense roles
17 hours 37 min ago
Trump team asked Obama admin. for help with Flynn: report
16 hours 7 min ago
Dems on offense over GOP health care bill
17 hours 17 min ago
Cyber attack hits French presidential candidate Macron
Rep. Maloney: Trumpcare an 'assault' on working people
Trump resistance sees record fundraising post-AHCA vote
Senate cmte. wants Russia answers from Trump aides

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL