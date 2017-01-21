AM Joy 01/21/17

Hundreds of thousands rally for Women's March and sister marches

Joy’s panel, including MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, weigh in on the various changes likely coming under Trump’s administration impacting women’s rights and more as thousands gather for DC’s Women’s March and hundreds of sister marches. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

