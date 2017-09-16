AM Joy 09/16/17

Hillary Clinton book: Rethinking the election and Sanders

Joy Reid and her panel discuss how Hillary Clinton’s return to the news cycle is forcing Democrats to do some soul-searching about Bernie Sanders’ influence and the future of the party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump demands apology after being called 'white supremacist'
14 hours 54 min ago
Pence loses press secretary amid Russia scandal
17 hours 19 min ago
Report: Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
16 hours 59 min ago
Language expert: Trump's speech is 'oddly adolescent'
14 hours 33 min ago
Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why Trump might be a white supremacist
17 hours 59 min ago
WSJ: Facebook gave Mueller more info on Russia ad buys
Steve Mnuchin was too cool for the eclipse
A tale of two Trumps: Will strategy of making deals with Dems last?
GOP on edge after Trump turns to Dems on DACA
Rep: If Trump wants to help, Dems should take it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL