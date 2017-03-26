Health care failure leads to Republican infighting

The failure of the Republicans' health care bill has potentially led to a political blow-up between the Steve Bannon and Paul Ryan factions of the party. The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC's Joy Reid, former Breitbart Media Consultant Kurt Bardella, Scot Ross of One Wisconsin Now, The Washington Post's E.J. Dionne and radio talks show host Charlie Sykes discuss.

