AM Joy 07/02/17

GOP struggles to pass unpopular healthcare bill

Republican officials flooded the Sunday talk shows to promote their newly revised and unpopular health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets WWE video of himself body-slamming "CNN"
Trump's battle with the media reaches new heights
5 hours 29 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Trump's tweet is "beyond disturbing"
4 hours 21 min ago
Price on Trump tweets, health care: "He can do more than one thing at a time"
GOP struggles to pass unpopular health care bill
6 hours 14 min ago
Rep.: Trump will "get played" by Putin at G20
2 hours 49 min ago
Campaign seeks to rebrand Pepe the Frog
What would happen if health care is repealed and delayed?
Here’s how the wealthy gain from GOP health care bill
McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL