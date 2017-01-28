AM Joy 01/28/17

GOP leaders won’t back Trump on voter fraud

Even Republican lawmakers want Donald Trump to stop claiming that millions of people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the dangers of Trump’s desire for an investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
7 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
17 hours 11 min ago
States propose bills to penalize protesters
3 hours 31 min ago
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
4 hours 57 min ago
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
21 hours 45 min ago
Will Mexicans boycott U.S. products?
Here's what happened in Trump's first week
Recording reveals GOP in chaos over Obamacare
California AG: I will find ways to stop Trump's wall
Walker praises Trump’s ‘top-notch’ cabinet

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL