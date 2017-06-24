AM Joy 06/24/17

GOP congressman defends healthcare bill

Joy Reid and Republican Rep. Tom Reed debate the controversial GOP healthcare proposals that would give tax breaks to the one percent, while significantly reducing funding for Medicaid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

