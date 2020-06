George Floyd protests in Seattle have resulted in clashes with the authorities, in the wake of which the chief of police has stepped down, while protestors have created an ‘autonomous zone.’ Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin in for Joy Reid to discuss adding, ‘We cannot let George Floyd just be a picture on a t-shirt, with no change that honors his life, and what he has come to symbolize[.]’