Protests against the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minnesota, while in police custody, have continued over the weekend as many question why all the officers involved in the incident have yet to be arrested. Bakari Sellers, politician, news commentator, and author of the new book, ‘My Vanishing Country,’ addresses these issues telling Joy Reid, ‘This is not just about George Floyd. This is about systemic racism, injustice, and oppression.’