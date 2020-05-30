Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fey have asserted that most of the violent actors inflicting damage during the George Floyd protests against police brutality on Friday night are organized, out-of-state agitators--possibly white supremacists. MSNBC analyst Brittany Packnett Cunningham tells Joy Reid that despite this,’What would set all of this to calm is to deal with the conditions that caused people to react in the first place.’