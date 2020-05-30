Minneapolis protests in the wake of the death of unarmed black men George Floyd after he was taken into police custody may be attracting white supremacists and other infiltrators, according to recent statements by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tells Joy Reid, ‘The people who would go out on the street to protest for justice for Mr. Floyd are not going to burn down the historic social justice advocacy groups for the Native American community... That's not what these kinds of folks do.’