George Floyd marches, police response examined by St. Paul mayor06:12
The George Floyd protests against police brutality nationwide, in the wake of the killing of this unarmed black man while in police custody in Minnesota, are being met by forceful tactics by police and other law enforcement agents, who have been deployed in response to what many believe are infiltrators destroying property. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter discusses this unrest, telling Joy Reid, ‘I'm calling for peace but I'm not calling for patience.’