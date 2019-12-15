As William Barr diminishes the findings of the inspector general that the initiation of the Russia probe was not politically motivated, the Steele Dossier, which the IG stated did not influence the probe’s launch, has come back into the spotlight. Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, whose company commissioned the Steele dossier, discuss the reporting of Christopher Steele in that dossier, and their new book, ‘Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump.’