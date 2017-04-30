AM Joy 04/30/17

FOX on the ropes amid new allegations?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss a black FOX host sharing his allegations of a toxic culture of racism at the company, and the possible demise of the right-wing media giant. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
3 hours 15 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
19 hours 11 min ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
7 hours 2 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
1 day 17 hours ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL