During his press conference announcing the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Pres. Trump said the U.S. is "securing the oil fields" in Syria. Trump said the oil "fueled ISIS" and "helps the Kurds." Following this statement, the president spoke about the U.S. "taking some" of the oil by making a deal with an oil company, citing ExxonMobil as an example. MSNBC analyst Evelyn Farkas joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss.