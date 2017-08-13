AM Joy 08/13/17

Eric Bolling sues reporter Yashar Ali for defamation

Yashar Ali joins Joy Reid on the $50 million law suit brought against him by Eric Bolling in response to his report on sexual harassment allegations made against the FOX host. Former FOX guest Caroline Heldman, who made similar allegations against Bolling, and attorney Lisa Bloom, also join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

